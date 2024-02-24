Sally Sellwood, HR and Marketing Manager for In the Welsh Wind distillery near Cardigan was one of the speakers at a business breakfast extolling benefits of apprenticeships in Wales’ food and drink industry during National Apprenticeship Week earlier this month.

The distillery has offered apprenticeships since early 2021 which Sally said had offered significant benefits.

“Apprenticeships are an accessible way of recruiting someone who is keen to learn within our business, which is something we really value,” she said.

“The system also works for us as it provides a structure for, and covers off, some more fundamental elements of training, which we can then supplement and build upon.

“As a young business, we've been able to use the apprenticeship framework to bring in and develop local talent, providing roles within our community - both for young people and those wanting to change career.

“Our experience has been overwhelmingly positive and we would encourage all businesses to consider apprenticeships as a route to recruitment - whether you want to offer more opportunity and on-the-job training for new recruits, but aren't confident about how to do that, or whether you want to contribute to building an exciting route for school leavers that doesn't involve university.”

Apprenticeship courses are fully funded by the Welsh Government, and there are many training providers across Wales offering courses at different levels, suiting people of all ages (16+) and abilities. An added attraction is that apprentices receive a wage while working towards their accreditation.

The business breakfasts, organised by Food & Drink Skills Wales / Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru, enabled potential employers interested in offering apprenticeships to hear from other employers on how apprenticeships have worked for them, and from apprentices who have benefitted from such schemes.

The sessions also included the chance to meet a training provider to discover the courses and the support available and to discuss how best to attract the right person for their business.

Elen Rebeca Jones, Engagement Manager for Food & Drink Skills Wales / Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru, said: “We’re delighted to have held these business breakfasts during National Apprenticeship Week to highlight the benefits to employers in the food and drink sector in Wales.

“Offering an apprenticeship can help employers attract staff or equip existing staff with new skills. By combining work and study at the same time, your apprentice will learn through doing, developing skills that are specific to your business.

“Some 90 per cent of individuals who follow apprenticeships have accessed full-time work within a year of qualifying, many staying on at the company where they completed their apprenticeship.”