This is thanks to his family who have gifted his medals, green Marines beret and Commando dagger to the town’s Heritage Centre.

The presentation was made on the opening day of the centre’s new season and the framed display is a centrepiece of a new exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Pictured with the Ted Owens framed display are, left to right: Shobha Edgell, Wyn Owens, Gloria Elford, Margaret Black, Liz Halsted, Graham Clarkson, chairman of the Heritage Trust, and Kevin Stanley of the VC Gallery. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

One of Pembroke Dock’s best known characters, Ted Owens died last August at the age of 98. Over the years he was a big supporter of and a regular visitor to the Heritage Centre. It was his express wish that his medals and Commando items be displayed at the centre.

Making the presentation were his brother Wyn, nieces Gloria Elford and Liz Halsted, cousin Margaret Black and close family friend Shobha Edgell. They were joined by Kevin Stanley of the VC Gallery, Pembroke Dock, with which Ted also had a special connection.

Wartime story

The centre’s D-Day exhibition will run for the whole year.

It features Ted’s wartime story and that of others who, like Ted, took part in the June 1944 landings in Normandy.

Ted Owens was one of Wales' last surviving D-Day veterans. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)It includes a mannequin of an airborne soldier in full equipment and many items of uniform and kit used by both Allied servicemen and their German opponents.

Many of these items are from the personal collection of military historian Andrew Ludlow who was recently appointed a trustee of the Centre.

The Heritage Centre is open Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 4pm