The wartime story of D-Day Royal Marine Commando veteran Ted Owens will always live on in his home town of Pembroke Dock.
This is thanks to his family who have gifted his medals, green Marines beret and Commando dagger to the town’s Heritage Centre.
The presentation was made on the opening day of the centre’s new season and the framed display is a centrepiece of a new exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
One of Pembroke Dock’s best known characters, Ted Owens died last August at the age of 98. Over the years he was a big supporter of and a regular visitor to the Heritage Centre. It was his express wish that his medals and Commando items be displayed at the centre.
Making the presentation were his brother Wyn, nieces Gloria Elford and Liz Halsted, cousin Margaret Black and close family friend Shobha Edgell. They were joined by Kevin Stanley of the VC Gallery, Pembroke Dock, with which Ted also had a special connection.
Wartime story
The centre’s D-Day exhibition will run for the whole year.
It features Ted’s wartime story and that of others who, like Ted, took part in the June 1944 landings in Normandy.
It includes a mannequin of an airborne soldier in full equipment and many items of uniform and kit used by both Allied servicemen and their German opponents.
Many of these items are from the personal collection of military historian Andrew Ludlow who was recently appointed a trustee of the Centre.
