Firefighters were called to an address in Meidrim shortly before midnight on Thursday, February 8, with crews from seven stations – including Carmarthen, Ammanford and Haverfordwest, and a specialist search and rescue team – attending the incident.

Dyfed-Powys Police also attended the address in the early hours of February 9 and confirmed that one person was “unaccounted for”.

Due to the damage caused by the fire, the property was not safe for the emergency services to enter.

Dyfed-Powys Police have now confirmed that a person died at the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and fire service and police investigators will remain at the scene over the coming days.

“Dyfed-Powys Police was called to a report of a house fire in Meidrim, Carmarthenshire during the early hours of Friday, 9th February 2024,” a police spokesperson said.

“The damage to the property was extensive and it was unsafe to enter immediately.

“Sadly, we can now confirm one person died at the scene. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time.

“An investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire, with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police crime scene investigators likely to be at the house for several more days.

“The road remains closed while investigations continue.

“We would like to thank members of the community for the support they have offered throughout the incident.”