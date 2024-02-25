For As Long As Forever Is, has been written by Mark Lewis who has curated the Dylan Thomas art exhibition currently on show in Narberth Museum.

The performance uses narration interspersed with poems, letters, newspaper extracts, postcards and memories which weave together to tell the story of Wales’s best-known poet. Accomplished local perfomers make up the cast. (Image: Mark Lewis)

Originally performed in 2014, this is a newly extended version of the original drama, and is being put on at Narberth Museum as part of both St David’s Day and the Dylan Thomas season that the museum has been hosting over the past few months, in conjunction with the Dylan Thomas art exhibition.

It will also be presented at the Tenby St David’s Festival.

The drama is performed by Andrew Davies (narrator), Jayne King, Harry Gardiner, Emma Lewis, Mark Lewis and Sharon Thompson.

It takes place at Narberth Museum on Friday March 1 at 7pm. The performance runs for about one hour and a quarter.

Tickets are available from the museum (either by telephoning 01834 860500 or via their website

The Tenby performance will be at Church House on Monday March 4 at 7pm.