Last February, following a 2022 consultation, the county council’s Cabinet backed the introduction of charges at the car park, on the edge of Haverfordwest’s town centre, during a wider item on short-stay parking in the county.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet recently heard the cost of the works was some £40,000.

No access to the car park will be available over the weekend and signage will be in place to highlight the closure.

The public’s patience is appreciated while these works are carried out, Pembrokeshire County Council has said.

The nearest alternative car parking is at Scotchwell (behind Aldi) or the Riverside temporary car park (PayByPhone payment only).

Free parking call

A call to end parking charges at the car park was recently heard by council Cabinet members when they considered a notice of motion by Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, county councillor John Cole.

Cllr Cole’s notice asked: “That the council undertake a full assessment of how parking charges introduced at County Hall have impacted the businesses in and around the town.

“That council reverses the decision to charge a fee in respect of parking at County Hall on the Saturday and Sunday periods.”

His notice added: “Current charges mean residents and visitors are restricted by the hours purchased, as to the amount of time they spend in the town, thereby surely having a detrimental effect on businesses that rely on such custom.”

Members did not support Cllr Cole’s motion in full.

An amendment was proposed by deputy leader Cllr Paul Miller, who suggested the motion be adopted in part: “I don’t think we should entirely remove the charges, we’ve just adopted them, but I do take on Cllr Cole’s valid concerns.”

He proposed the charges remain and a study on the effects on the County Hall car park, and other car parks in the town, be undertaken after a suitable period, which was backed by fellow Cabinet members.