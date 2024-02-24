Ysgol Casmael – Puncheston Infant School said its pupils were proud to wear their special uniforms to celebrate World Thinking Day in celebration of coming together in a space where girls can be themselves, get creative, explore and, most of all, have fun.

Girlguiding Cymru is part of the World Association of Girl Guides and Scouts, the largest voluntary Movement dedicated to girls and young women in the world, representing 8.8 million girls and young women in 153 countries.

Brownies from Ysgol Casmael – Puncheston Infant School proudly wear their uniforms to school (Image: Ysgol Casmael)

This year's theme, Our World, Our Thriving Future, encourages girls to consider crucial global issues through the lens of environmental sustainability, gender equality, peace, and poverty.

To learn more visit: girlguidingcymru.org.uk.