The £1 book tokens given out ahead of the big day allow children to choose one book which they can redeem for their token so all children can do some reading for free.

They’ll get to keep the book so it’s worth knowing which ones are up for grabs this year before making the decision of which to get.

The books were made available for free from February 15 and will last up until March 31.

#ReadYourWay! This #WorldBookDay we want every child to have some fun and read how they want to.

When is World Book Day?





World Book Day is taking place in a couple of weeks time – on Thursday, March 7.

World Book Day is a charity that aims “to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.”

You can find out more about World Book Day via its website.

Which books are available with £1 book tokens this World Book Day?





All of World Book Day’s £1 books are available in braille, large print and audio.

Here are all the books children can get for free along with the level of reading they’re suitable for:

Beginning

Elmer and the Patchwork Story

Greg the Sausage Roll: Lunchbox Superhero

Charlie McGrew & The Horse That He Drew

Early

Dinosaur Club: On the Trail of a T. rex

InvestiGators: Hi-Rise Hijinks

Marv and the Ultimate Superpower

Fluent

Can You Get Jellyfish in Space?

Loki: Tales of a Bad God

Onyeka and the Secret Superhero

The Amazing Edie Eckhart: The Friend Mission

Independent

Dread Wood: Creepy Creations

The Doomsday Date

Wales only - Fluent

Ffeithiau Ffiaidd Y Corff (Disgusting Facts about the Body)

