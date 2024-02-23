Steampunk is a style that focuses on industrialism from the Victorian era – mostly steam-powered inventions - and sci-fi.

It was initially coined by sci-fi author K.W Jeter for a style of fantasy fiction but it has developed into its own culture focusing more heavily on fashion.

The three-day event bringing its own special style to the county is the Tenby Steampunk Festival which will run from Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24.

Venues will include St Catherine’s Island, the De Valence Pavilion and its Mayor’s Parlour; Augustus Place Community Centre, Tenby Museum, Church House and the town centre, where a Steampunk Peacock Parade will process through on the Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Live music, a Steampunk emporium, an art exhibition and a Victorian photography studio are amongst the attractions, together with the popular Steampunk pastimes of tea duelling and teapot racing.

It’s thought that this is the first time such an event has come to south-west Wales, although Steampunk festivals are hugely popular in locations such as Whitby and Lincoln. One is also planned for Portmeirion in north Wales in May.

The Tenby Steampunk Festival is being staged by Anne Draper, Tenby’s community engagement officer.

“It’s been great fun trying to organise it,” she said.

If you’d like to find out more – and start to create a costume fit to grace the Peacock Parade – then there will be a workshop at Augustus Place Community Hall, Tenby on Saturday February 24, from 2pm to 4pm.

Costume accessories will be available at a small charge.

For more information, contact Anne on tenbytownclerk@btconnect.com or message the Tenby Steampunk Festival Facebook group.