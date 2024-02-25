Nearly 20 Uzmaston locals– young and old alike – turned out for the village’s first litter pick.

Organised in conjunction with Keep Wales Tidy, which provided the volunteers with hi-vis vests, litter pickers and bags, the community effort was a great way to bring locals of all ages together.

Abby Bryan and Jo Battelley coordinated the litter pick in their home village.

“We thought this was a good way to get many locals together of all ages to do something positive for our area. We live in a beautiful area and want to keep it that way,” they said.

“It was a good to get outside and enjoy the countryside whilst having a good natter too.”

Despite its relatively rural location, Uzmaston still had litter to be picked. The group managed to collect eight sacks of rubbish in just one effort.

Di Clements, the county councillor for the area, helped out alongside fellow Conservative councillor David Bryan.

There was a well-deserved spread laid on at Uzmaston village hall afterwards as volunteers came together to enjoy tea, coffee and cake.

“It's always disappointing that litter is dropped in the first place but great that local residents are active in their areas to keep the area clean and tidy,” she said.

“It was also heartening to see so many children involved. I am extremely grateful to all those who helped and look forward to joining the team again.”

The community hopes to make this a regular event with litter picks happening on a monthly basis, dependent on the weather.

Details of upcoming litter picks will be shared on the Uzmaston and surrounding area Facebook page.