After successful visits to Tenby and Milford Haven last year, it has been announced that the Waverley will be calling at the port of Fishguard for the first time in three decades on Thursday, May 30.

Last year’s cruises from Milford Haven were sold out with around 600 passengers on each sailing onboard the iconic vessel and plenty more people flocking to the coast to catch a glimpse of the eye-catching boat.

The beautiful seagoing steamer will leave Fishguard at 11am travelling up the coast of north Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion to New Quay before arriving at 3pm.

The 1947-built Waverley was once a regular visitor to Pembrokeshire and beyond, offering day excursions across the Bristol Channel.

In the last 20 years, the much-loved vessel has undergone a £7m heritage rebuild. She was purchased for £1 by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society and has had £60m spent on her restoration and upkeep since.

After her Pembrokeshire voyage, the Waverley will head to north Wales for Llandudno and Holyhead cruises.

Captain Dominic McCall, the Waverley’s master, said: “Following the outstanding support we received on returning Waverley to the Channel in 2023 we have now planned a more extensive programme of sailings for this year which will give even more opportunity for locals and visitors alike to enjoy a nostalgic trip aboard a historic steam ship.”

The Waverley is currently docked in Glasgow and is having some maintenance and refit done before moving to dry dock in April. The refurbishment will cost around £700,000.

Waverley Excursions’ general manager Paul Semple added: “We are currently planning the most exciting programme of sailings for several decades as we look to expand Waverley’s areas of operation across the UK.”

To book onto the Fishguard cruise, visit https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk/book.