The gifted pair from Crymych – who won gold and bronze respectively at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham – had been on a path they hoped would culminate in the Paris Olympics this summer.

But with the Games a little over four months away, the 22-year-olds have announced they are embarking on a new chapter instead and will soon be punching for pay.

It is thought they will become the first identical twins to turn professional in Britain since the legendary Henry Cooper and his brother Jim crossed over in the mid-1950s.

In an Instagram post, the twins – who were first introduced to the sport by their dad, Guy, at the tender age of eight – said: “A journey we have done together from the start.

“It is now time for us to move into the next chapter of our boxing careers.

“A massive thank you to everyone at Welsh Boxing for their support since we began training full-time for the team in 2019.

“The team guided us to the Commonwealth Games where we won gold and bronze, a childhood dream for us both.

“We will be forever grateful to everyone who was involved from coaches to support staff.

“Also a thank you to GB Boxing for the experience and opportunity we’ve been given over the last two years.

“None of what we have achieved would’ve been possible without our dad who...coached us till the end of our amateur career.”

Since 2011 the twins have between them had 280 amateur fights and – in addition to the Commonwealths – enjoyed success at the European Championship and European Under-22 championship.

“We’re very excited to see what the next chapter holds for us,” they said. “Our journey has just begun.”