Euwyn Draper, of Goat Street, Haverfordwest, stands charged with three counts of making 561 indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Haverfordwest between April 25 and December 22,2022.

Of these 74 were of the most serious Category A, a further 102 images were Category B and 385 of the images were Category C.

Draper, 20, is also charged with distributing one image from each category at Haverfordwest on November 4, 2022.

He appeared in front of magistrates at Haverfordwest on Tuesday, February 20.

The bench declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court.

In the meantime Draper was remanded on bail, on the condition that he does not have unsupervised contact with a child under 18, save for inadvertent contact in the normal course of everyday life.

He will appear at Swansea Crown Court on March 22 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.