Rest Less - the UK's fastest growing digital community for people over 50s - has revealed the top nine most beautiful places to live in the UK for 2024.

The list features locations from the beaches of Cornwall to the remote isles of Scotland and everywhere in between.

Rest Less said: "When thinking about moving – whether it’s to retire somewhere new or simply for a change of scenery – most of us would prefer to go somewhere beautiful.

"Few things can rival the feeling of waking up every morning and being grateful for where we live.

"Luckily, the UK is home to some of the most beautiful and diverse landscapes in the world – from snow-capped mountains to white sand beaches, and ancient woodlands to rolling hills.

"But you might be wondering which places, in particular, are some of the most inspiring to call home."

With this in mind, Rest Less put together a list of the most beautiful places to live in the UK - the full version of which can be found here.

The most beautiful places to live in the UK

The top nine most beautiful places to live in the UK in 2024, according to Rest Less, are:

Pembrokeshire The Lake District Cornwall Isle of Sky Northumberland The Cotswolds County Antrim North Yorkshire The Shetland Islands

What makes Pembrokeshire the most beautiful place to live in the UK?





Rest Less said that while Wales boasts some of the "most dramatically beautiful natural scenery in the UK" including the mountains and lakes of Eryri (Snowdonia) it was Pembrokeshire that held the slight advantage with its "spectacular coastline" and "unique history and culture".

It added: "Boasting rugged hills of volcanic rock, narrow inlets carved by glaciers, and limestone cliffs that soar above pristine beaches, Pembrokeshire’s beauty draws visitors from all over the world.

"If you’re into hiking you’ll be in your element here too.

"The 190-mile Pembrokeshire Coast Path is one of the most stunning walking trails in the country, and having it on your doorstep is a major plus.

"Walking along the coastal path is one of the best ways to appreciate the beauty of the area, and if you’re looking for some lovely villages to relocate to, Amroth and St Dogmaels are perfect examples of how charming and welcoming Pembrokeshire villages can be.

"The beaches along the trail are all gorgeous – though Barafundle Bay, Whitesands, and Broad Haven are especially impressive.

"But it isn’t just the natural beauty that sets Pembrokeshire apart from other pretty places; it’s also its unique history and culture.

"This is a county that’s jam-packed with impressive buildings and mysterious ancient sites – so, if you live here, you certainly won’t be short of historical attractions to visit!

"The mini-city of St David’s is famous for its fabulous cathedral. There are dozens of Celtic sites to explore, and if you want to get away from it all, the rugged cliffs of Ramsey Island beckon."