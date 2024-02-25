A unique converted church set in a private and rural Pembrokeshire location is to go under the hammer.
The property in Hayscastle, which has been converted into a three-bedroom home is in need of some renovation according to agents John Francis.
However, it looks to have tonnes of potential and is going to auction with a guide price of £85,000.
The property is divided over a ground and first floor, with the first floor housing two bedroom with a shower room a kitchen and a dining room as well as a hall and porch.
The first floor consists of a large living room and third bedroom as well as a bathroom.
“This property offers ample opportunity with original features and plenty of character,” says the agents.
“With the right buyer and a good eye for detail this church would make a fantastic investment.
“Viewing is highly advised.”
For more information or to request a viewing, contact John Francis on 01348 873070 or by popping into the branch at 15 West Street, Fishguard.
