The property in Hayscastle, which has been converted into a three-bedroom home is in need of some renovation according to agents John Francis.

However, it looks to have tonnes of potential and is going to auction with a guide price of £85,000.

The property is divided over a ground and first floor, with the first floor housing two bedroom with a shower room a kitchen and a dining room as well as a hall and porch.

The first floor consists of a large living room and third bedroom as well as a bathroom.

“This property offers ample opportunity with original features and plenty of character,” says the agents.

“With the right buyer and a good eye for detail this church would make a fantastic investment.

“Viewing is highly advised.”

For more information or to request a viewing, contact John Francis on 01348 873070 or by popping into the branch at 15 West Street, Fishguard.