A total of 40,873 crimes – excluding fraud offences – were recorded by Dyfed-Powys Police in the 12 months to September 2023, according to new Home Office figures.

By comparison, 43,916 crimes were recorded by the police in the year to September 2022.

The most commonly reported crimes recorded by Dyfed-Powys Police include stalking and harassment, violence offences, public order offences, criminal damage and arson, and theft offences.

Just five categories of offences saw a rise in the number of recorded incidents in the year to September 2023.

The number of theft from a person offences more than doubled in 12 months, from 101 to 208, while there was a 16 per cent increase in shoplifting offences – from 1,666 to 1,935.

Non-residential burglaries increased from 363 in the 12 months to September 2022 to 400 in the year to September 2023, while the number of recorded possession of weapons offences rose five per cent from 273 to 286.

The number of drug offences recorded by the force rose by six per cent – from 1,874 to 1,979.

Several types of crimes saw fewer numbers of offences recorded, including a fall of 18 per cent in recorded robberies, a 14 per cent decrease in both stalking and harassment offences and criminal damage and arson offences, and a 16 per cent drop in vehicle offences.

The number of sexual offences recorded by Dyfed-Powys Police fell from 1,719 to 1,605 – a decrease of seven per cent.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “As an organisation, we are firmly committed to supporting victims of crime and putting them at the heart of everything we do.

“Our focus remains on protecting victims of domestic abuse from harm and catching perpetrators, working closely with all our partners to make sure victims get the support they need.

“We have been taking proactive action to raise awareness of stalking and harassment among our staff to ensure victims feel confident to come forward, and that when they do, the crime is properly recorded.

“Tackling the supply of drugs and linked violence and organised crime is a police priority. The illegal drug trade causes misery for users, their loved ones and our communities.

“We understand the impact shoplifting can have on businesses – particularly on small and independent shops – and investigative work will always be carried out to prosecute offenders where there is sufficient evidence to do so.

“Dyfed-Powys Police is also carrying out work to support offenders who are identified as shoplifting as a result of difficult circumstances. Since 2019 there has been a diversionary scheme in place to support those who are genuinely struggling.”

The total number of crimes recorded – excluding fraud offences – fell by seven per cent across the Dyfed-Powys Police force area.

Elsewhere in Wales, North Wales Police saw its total number of crimes recorded in this period fall by 13 per cent, Gwent Police saw a two per cent rise, and South Wales Police recorded a rise of six per cent.

Pembrokeshire saw 41 per cent fall in the number of crimes recorded in the year to September 2023 – from 11,808 to 6,997 – while Carmarthenshire saw a 40 per cent drop – from 16.042 to 9,678 – and the crimes recorded in Ceredigion fell by 35 per cent – from 6,234 to 4,050.

However, the number of crimes reported to the police which had no assigned location rose from zero in the year to September 2022 to 14,048 in the year to September 2023.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “In early 2023 the force transitioned to a new records management system. Technical issues during the transition resulted in unassigned locations.

“Recovery action was taken as soon as the issues was identified. This had no effect on the recording of the number of crimes recorded.”