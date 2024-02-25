It can be hard going on holiday and leaving your four-legged friend at home, so when it comes to booking accommodation for trips away a place that allows dogs is vital for a lot of UK households.

To help find the best places to holiday with you furry friend, the team at Good Housekeeping has come up with a list of the top 21 best dog-friendly hotels in the UK.

Good Housekeeping said: "It's a well-known fact that we Brits love our pets and like to involve them in everything - including our holidays.

"Thankfully, there's a whole host of dog-friendly hotels in the UK that cater for pampered pooches."

See the full list of the top 21 best dog friendly hotels in the UK below to help you plan your next staycation. (Image: Getty Images)

From hotels close to long stretches of sandy beach in Norfolk or Cornwall and high fells and woodland in the Lake District the Good Housekeeping list has all the best places to stay with your dog.

Top 21 best dog-friendly hotels in the UK

The best dog-friendly hotels in the UK, according to Good Housekeeping, are:

Lainston House, Sparsholt, Hampshire Slebech Park, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire Gidleigh Park, Newton Abbot, Devon Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Wiltshire The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa, Skipton, Yorkshire Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey Chilston Park Hotel, Lenham, Kent The Dog at Wingham, Wingham, Kent The Noel Arms, Chipping Campden, Cotswolds The Lord Crewe Arms, Consett, Northumberland The Forest Side, Grasmere, Lake District Lympstone Manor, Exmouth, Devon Woolley Grange, Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire South Lodge, Horsham, West Sussex The Rose & Crown, Snettisham, Norfolk Fowey Hall, Fowey, Cornwall Four Seasons Hotel, Winchfield, Hampshire St Michaels Resort, Falmouth, Cornwall The Fish Hotel, Broadway, Cotwolds The Retreat at Elcot Park, Berkshire Gara Rock, Devon

You can see the full list and details of each hotels via the Good Housekeeping website here.

Haverfordwest's Slebech Park among best dog-friendly hotels in the UK

Slebech Park - located in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire - was named as the second best dog-friendly hotel in the UK by Good Housekeeping.

The magazine described Slebech Park as a "fabulous back-to-nature break" for you and your canine companion in the Welsh countryside.

It added: "Stay at dog-friendly hotel Slebech Park, set at the centre of a 600-acre privately-owned estate with a commanding position over the upper reaches of the Daugleddau River Estuary, in the heart of the Pembrokeshire National Park.

"Your four-legged friend will receive their very own welcome pack including a bed, bowl and treats. There's three ground floor rooms especially for guests with dogs, with an extra charge of £15 per dog.

"With plentiful walks by the river, in meadows and mature woodlands on the doorstep, it's heaven for hounds. Pembroke Castle and the Pembrokeshire Coast Path are also just 17 miles away."

Guests who have stayed at the hotel seem to agree, with Slebech Park boasting a 4 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor from 780 reviews.

The hotel is described by guests as "a peaceful retreat", "tranquil" and "a total gem".

RECOMMENDED READING:

One visitor commented: "Amazing natural and peaceful environment, beautiful large room for me and the dog, friendly and helpful staff, lovely food.

"Beautiful walks in wild garlic and bluebell woods, steeped in history. Highly recommend."

While another person said: "Loved it, friendly staff and very dog friendly, lovely big rooms, all appear to be different, and stunning grounds.

"Peaceful and tranquil and lovely walks in the estate. Good value bar and we could order in takeout, they even let us eat in the courtyard or empty restaurant if preferred."