Pembrokeshire County Council has set up the Streetscape Paint Scheme to help property owners to revive and revitalise their buildings.

The scheme has been launched in Charles Street in Milford Haven this month, before it is widened to include other town centres in Pembrokeshire.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), the scheme is part of the council’s Street Enhancement Programme.

Property-owners in eligible areas will be able to apply for grants to paint the outside of their properties, with the grant covering 80 per cent of the total capital expenditure.

Cllr Paul Miller, deputy leader of Pembrokeshire council and cabinet member for place, the region and climate change, said the scheme is part of the council’s ongoing commitment to regeneration in Pembrokeshire.

“We want to support our town centres in every way we can and this is just another example of support we’re making available,” he said.

“This scheme aims to help them thrive by improving the overall look of the surrounding area - in order to boost footfall, support businesses to create new jobs, and strengthen the mix of businesses.”

Cllr Terry Davies, of Milford Central ward, said: “The aim of the paint grant is to provide an immediate and instantly recognisable uplift to the overall attractiveness of Charles Street.

“It is a targeted intervention running for one year so I would encourage an early response by building owners and occupiers to secure funding support whilst it’s available.”

The fund will support owners of eligible properties and tenants/leaseholders who have the written consent of the property owner.

Grants – up to a maximum of £4,999 per property – can be used for the purchase of materials (primer, masonry undercoat and exterior masonry paint) or towards the cost of using a contractor.

The schemes must be completed by November 2024.

For more information on the Streetscape Paint Scheme, including details on grant eligibility and a link to apply for the scheme, visit the pembrokeshire.gov.uk/uk-shared-prosperity-funding/street-enhancement-programme or email spfcharlesstreet@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.