Mr Drakeford had initially held a question and answer session with the group in November to help promote young people’s involvement in democracy.

Following an invitation during that session, the first minister travelled to Pembrokeshire to meet the group in person and get a closer look at what scouting offers for young people and adult leaders.

Children at 3rd Pembroke Sea Scouts demonstrate first aid training. (Image: 3rd Pembroke Sea Scouts)

The 3rd Pembroke Sea Scouts Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, who meet at Pembroke Dock Youth Centre, and Explorer Scouts from Pembroke Dock Viking Explorers, took part in a number of activities and information stations – including first aid training, craft skills, kayaking, coracle building, and map reading.

Mr Drakeford spoke with the children and young people, and also joined in a game of human battleships – which was used to teach grid references for map reading.

Sharing tea and cake, Mr Drakeford also met with Scout leaders – including the area commissioner Linda Wilson and assistant area commissioner Vikki Phillips – who explained the extent of training that all leaders receive in order to provide all the activities and experiences for children across the county and throughout Wales.

Mark Drakeford talking to scout leaders during his visit. (Image: 3rd Pembroke Sea Scouts)

“There can be a lot involved in being a Scout leader, but it is incredibly rewarding and well worth getting involved in,” said Ms Wilson.

“I’ve volunteered for a number of years and I haven’t looked back. I am proud of what scouting offered young people.”

Mr Drakeford, a former Scout in his youth, was also invested in to 3rd Pembroke Sea Scouts by group leader Ian ‘Skip’ Rogers, making his scout promise in front of the group and parents. He was then given his own necker, tied with the friendship knot.

“I really enjoyed my visit,” Mr Drakeford said. “I am delighted to have been invested in to 3rd Pembroke and to be part of this great group, and it was lovely to see some familiar faces from Parliament Week.”

The first minister was invested in to the 3rd Pembroke Sea Scouts. (Image: 3rd Pembroke Sea Scouts)

Scout leader Jackie Thomas, who organised the events, said: “We were very lucky to have the first minister join us for UK Parliament Week. For Mr Drakeford to reach out to me, asking to visit the group in person, was just fantastic.

“The children and young people have got so much out of this visit, something that many of them will never forget.

“It is a great experience for all of us, one which I hope encourages the children to have an interest in democracy, current affairs and the wider world into the future, which is the aim of our involvement in UK Parliament Week.”