A tunnel linking the Coppet Hall car park and The Strand has been closed due to a rock fall above the entrance on the Saundersfoot side.

The council has said that the tunnel will be closed over the weekend “for safety reasons” while waiting for the area to be assessed.

This latest closure comes just over a month after a landslip caused the coastal path, known as the Tramway, to be closed between Coppet Hall and Wisemans Bridge on January 11.

That section of the path was closed after “substantial rock falls” affecting the Coppet Hall entrance to what is known as the ‘long tunnel’.

Following this latest closure, a Pembrokeshire council spokesperson said: “The tunnel linking Coppet Hall car park and The Strand, Saundersfoot, has been closed due to a rock fall above the entrance on the Saundersfoot side.

“The tunnel will remain closed for safety reasons over the weekend until the area can be assessed. Please respect the closure.”

The path was also closed last November following two landslides after Storm Ciaran. The November landslides were closer toward the Wisemans Bridge end of the path.

A Pembrokeshire council spokesperson had previously said that the coastal path was likely to be closed “some considerable time” after the November and January rock falls.

The spokesperson said that the authority has already engaged a specialist to assess the cliff face above the path and a geotechnical expert to review the area for the original rockfall, in order to provide proposals for means to make the area safe.

“The review work will need to be extended in light of the new rockfall, and remediation work, which is subject to affordability, will now clearly be more extensive,” said the spokesperson.

“The path is likely to be closed for some considerable time.”