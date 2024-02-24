Ryan Guy, now 21, of Munro Court, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistratres’ Court charged with four offences.

Guy was alleged to have taken a Vauxhall Corsa without the owner’s consent on January 28 in Pennar.

He was then accused of driving without insurance and without a valid licence on Bentlass Terrace, and was alleged to have damaged the vehicle.

When breathalysed, Guy recorded having 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 35.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage, as well as drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 13, Guy was sentenced to a 12-month community order, as part of which he must complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.