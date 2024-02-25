Cedwyn Rogers joined the crew at RNLI Fishguard in September 2022 as a shore crew volunteer, and has since progressed to trainee crew on the station’s inshore and all weather lifeboats.

But after Peter Kedward retired after many years in the role of the station’s lifeboat press officer, Mr Rogers decided to step forward.

Following an interview process in January 2023, Mr Rogers has worked hard over the past 12 months to complete the mandatory training and a portfolio of work demonstrating his skills in preparation for an in-depth assessment by an RNLI media trainer.

Passing this recent assessment certifies him for 5 years in the role of press officer, at which time he will be reassessed to keep his skills current in the ever changing and fast paced arena of media.

Every RNLI station has at least one press officer – whose role is to highlight rescues and training launches carried out by our volunteers to the public. They also promote community fundraising events for the charity, advertise recruitment opportunities and share key water safety messages.

“It is such a privilege to be in this position of promoting the work of the RNLI,” Mr Rogers said.

“As a child, I witnessed St Davids lifeboat launch to the aid of my grandfather, following an accident on Ramsey Island. I have never forgotten the difference they made to my family during that moment of fear.

“I am proud to be trusted to tell the stories of our charity in this, our 200th year of saving lives at sea. Stories that I can only tell thanks to the generous donations from our supporters.

“Looking ahead to the next 200 years we can be certain that whoever we are and however we support the RNLI, we are one crew with one goal; to save every one.”