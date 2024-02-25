Daniel Payne, 44, of Bridge Lane in Keeston, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 22.

He was charged with causing serious injury whilst driving without due care and attention.

The charge related to a crash on the A487 between Haverfordwest and Newgale on the morning of July 14, 2022.

At the time of the incident, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police attended a three-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the A487 between Haverfordwest and Newgale at about 9.35 this morning.

"The three vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Vivaro van, a red Peugeot partner van and a BMW motorcycle.

"The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital.

"The road was closed and reopened at 12.35pm."

An ambulance service spokesperson said at the time: “We were called today at 9.34am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and car in Roch, Haverfordwest.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and a duty operations manager to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One person was transported by road to Glangwili Hospital, and another was transported to University Hospital Wales Cardiff by air."

Payne, who was driving the Vauxhall Vivaro, pleaded not guilty to the offence on August 1 last year. However, he was found guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 22.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Payne was also banned from driving for a year, and was ordered to pay £620 in costs and a £114 surcharge.