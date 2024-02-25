Kane Stewart, of Wavell Crescent in Pembroke Dock, was alleged to have had a BB gun, a knife, and 6.71 grams of cannabis on him on Salutation Square on January 3.

He was also charged with failing to surrender to bail after not attending Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

Stewart had admitted each of the offences on February 1.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 20, Stewart was jailed for 21 weeks of possession of a knife.

He also received concurrent sentences of 12 weeks for possession of an imitation firearm, four weeks for possession of cannabis, and four weeks for failing to surrender to bail.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the knife, the BB gun and the cannabis.