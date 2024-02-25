Following a sold-out 2023 event, Other Voices Cardigan has been announced to take place from October 31 to November 2 this year.

As well as celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of Welsh and Irish music, the festival also gives a platform for leading speakers and thinkers to come together to debate and share ideas.

Now in its fifth year, Other Voices Cardigan has become a much-anticipated fixture in the UK festival calendar and an established part of the Other Voices family.

Crowds enjoying Other Voices Cardigan 2023. (Image: Mwldan)

Hosted by Other Voices regular and BBC6 Music DJ Huw Stephens, this year’s attendees can expect another incredible curated line-up of breaking music drawn from across the genres, featuring everything from hip-hop, grime and electronica to post-punk, traditional and folk, with artists that highlight the cultural connections between these two nations.

The festival celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of Welsh and Irish music, with more than 80 performances packed into bars, cafes, theatres and intimate venues around Cardigan.

Last year’s Church line up saw Mercury Prize nominees Yard Act, folk hero King Creosote, Double Welsh Music Prize winners Adwaith and more perform intimate shows for some lucky ticket winners, with another stellar line-up set for 2024.

The festival is hosted by Other Voices regular and BBC6 Music DJ Huw Stephens. (Image: Mwldan)

The Clebran sessions also return to Mwldan, giving a platform for leading speakers and thinkers to come together to debate, share ideas, provoke conversation and explore perspectives on current issues.

Clebran will take place in the daytime across the three days of the festival, with previous speakers including Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford, writer and broadcaster Jon Gower, and National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa.

Early bird wristbands are now on sale for £35, while a limited number of tickets for under 18s are also on sale at just £10.

Wristband prices will increase to £50 from July 1.

Wristbands give audience members unlimited entry to the Music Trail and Clebran sessions across three days and also give inclusion in to the draw to win coveted tickets to the intimate live performances at St Mary's Church – which will be simultaneously streamed worldwide online and recorded for future broadcast on TV.

Philip King, founder of Other Voices, says: “Other Voices continues to grow and flourish in Aberteifi/Cardigan.

“The seed that was sown has taken root and is threatening to reach full bloom this October.

“The welcoming hospitality of the town and its people along with some of the most beautiful locations now attracts a diversity of artists of Other Voices to come to Cardigan to celebrate our shared love of song and singing.

“It's a remarkable thing and the word is spreading that here in West Wales is one of the most beautiful and alluring festivals on these Islands. So come West along the road and be with us.”

Dilwyn Davies, chief executive of Mwldan, says: “At the heart of the festival lies the special relationship between Ireland and Wales, and we take pride in celebrating our shared cultures, unique languages and world-class musicians, artists and thinkers.

“Please join our family this coming Autumn to enjoy life on the western edge of Wales, three days of magnificent music, ideas and chat, and open your hearts to friends old and new from Ireland, Wales and beyond. Croeso cynnes i bawb.”

For more information and further updates as they happen visit othervoices.ie or follow @Othervoiceslive and @TheatrMwldan on social media.