A TORFAEN man has admitted attacking a woman at a holiday park in Fishguard.
Rhys Morgan, 31, of East Roedin in Coed Eva, Cwmbran, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 20.
Morgan was charged with assault by beating, relating to an alleged attack on a woman at Fishguard Holiday Park.
He pleaded guilty, and the case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Morgan was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on March 12.
