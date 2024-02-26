Andrew James Gold, 41, previously gave his address as a property in Tenby but is now listed as no fixed abode.

He is charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Gold denied inciting a teenage boy to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity, namely masturbation.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in Woolwich between June 20, 2023, and September 7, 2023.

Gold, 41, is accused of "intentionally causing or inciting the boy, not reasonably believing he was aged 16 or over, to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature, namely masturbation".

He also denied engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Between June 20, 2023 and September 7 2023 he is alleged to have intentionally attempted to communicate with a boy under 16, who he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over.

Gold appeared at Swansea Crown Court today (Monday, February 26). Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards heard that the allegations concerned a Snapchat profile that was created in May 2023.

Gold denied both charges.

Judge Richards fixed a trial date for June 26. Telling Gold that he would have until April to prepare a written defence statement.

She remanded Gold into custody until the trial date.