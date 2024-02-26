James Gould had been ‘bingeing on alcohol and diazepam’ after an argument with his partner, who called police with fears for his safety.

Officers arrived at the property on St David’s Road, where Gould had barricaded himself in, and from an upstairs window he began goading them to shoot him.

The incident escalated to ‘effectively become a siege’, the court heard, with Gould sitting on an outside window ledge firing a BB gun in the direction of the officers and police negotiator several times.

He was also making ‘slitting throat’ gestures with his hands and brandishing the imitation firearm.

The incident, in the early hours of December 3, concluded with Gould being Tasered, handcuffed and arrested.

The court heard praise for Dyfed-Powys Police’s handling of the matter.

Defence counsel James Hartson said: “It was only thanks to the police officers’ professionalism and restraint that the force they used at the defendant was not lethal.

“Pointing a gun at police at night is a highly dangerous thing to do.

“This was effectively a siege that took place over four hours, and thankfully ended without anyone being hurt."

Gould – who has four previous convictions for 40 offences - appeared in court for sentence via a video link from Swansea Prison where he had been held in custody since his previous appearance on January 14.

He was sentenced on charges of possessing an imitation firearm, causing significant fear of violence; affray and two charges of criminal damage. These related to damage caused to cars belonging to neighbours after Gould had thrown items at them.

Mr Hartson said that Gould had been assessed by a psychiatrist who found no underlying mental disorder that would have caused his actions that night.

“His consumption of alcohol and misuse of prescription medications clearly affected his mood and there had been various issues in his life the day before.

“He had been bingeing on alcohol and diazepam and has no recollection of the event.”

He added that Gould was ‘thoroughly ashamed’ of his behaviour, and a letter he had written to the court was ‘full of genuine remorse’.

While in custody he had taken steps to deal with his ‘underlying issues’, taking courses in anger and stress management and the importance of properly taking prescribed medication.

Mr Recorder Clarke described Gould’s behaviour as ‘reckless and unpredictable’.

He sentenced him to 26 months in prison for the firearms offence and 12 months for the offence of affray, to run concurrently.

No separate penalties were imposed on the criminal damage charges.