Two Royal Navy Chinook helicopters and five RAF helicopters were seen flying in perfect formation at around 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

They were spotted flying over Dinas mountain and Newport Sands and also seen over Haverfordwest where they landed at Haverfordwest Airport, for what was believed to be a refuel stop.

Video: Clare Thomas

Some of the helicopters were from 7 Squadron, which is based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire.

An RAF spokesperson said that a number of military helicopters had recently undertaken scheduled training operations in the area.

“A variety of UK military helicopters including RAF Chinooks, recently completed routine operational training in south west Wales,” they said.

“RAF helicopter crews use a variety of training areas during the day and night around the whole of the UK for training and vary their routes and training locations to maximise training benefit.

“Such training enabling our crews to train in varied environments in preparation for operations across the globe.’