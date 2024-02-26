If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Hannah, female, four years old, Boxer cross

Hannah has been in kennels for far too long.

In a home environment, which is calm and quiet, we really believe Hannah will be able to progress and come out of her shell.

She has learnt to walk on the lead.

Hannah is looking for a calm adult-only home that is experienced in bringing scared and flighty dogs on.

She has never known life without the company of other dogs. She will need a home with a male resident dog (her size or larger) which is happy to help her bond with her new family.

Sasha, female, two years old, German Shepherd Dog

Sasha is looking for a home where she can be the only dog and star of the show.

She has been very loved in her home and has already learnt her basic commands such as sit, lie down, paw, leave etc.

If homed with other dogs, the resident dog would need to be of a similar size and able to tell Sasha off if she is being too pushy with them.

Sasha is able to live with dog savvy teens in a home that are experienced with German Shepherds.

Sasha would love an active home with plenty of exercise and enrichment. She travels well in the car but needs encouragement to get in initially.

Apple, one year old female, Collie cross

Apple is such a friendly girl who just wants to love you and be loved in return.

Apple will need an active home where she can get plenty of exercise and enrichment. We are told she is a collie cross and we think there is likely to be German Shepherd in her breed mix.

She already walks on the lead and loves going out but is a strong so will need an adopter that is able to physically hold her and work with her on this.

She can be an only dog in her new home but will need to learn home skills such as house training and general home manners.

In the right home this girl is going to shine!

Teddy Bear, male, three years old, Husky cross Pomeranian

Teddy Bear walks beautifully on lead.

He’s happy to be groomed and here at the rescue he’s totally kennel clean.

We feel a home as an only dog would be perfect, but he will happily enjoy visits to the park or play dates to catch up with other dogs.

Teddy Bear is looking for an adult-only home experienced in resource guarding and anxiety.

He is a complex boy who needs understanding and guidance but we also know he is fun, loyal and so worth your time and commitment.

Bella, female, three years old, Collie

Bella has come to us from a breeder to find her forever home.

Bella will need a home where she is the only dog as she doesn’t get along with others and where adopters are home throughout the day so she can have plenty of love, enrichment and company.

She’s very nervous on the lead and out in big, unfamiliar places, so adopters will need to work on this at Bella’s pace.

Bella is the biggest sweetheart who is just very misunderstood.