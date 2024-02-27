Molara Awen, 58, from Crymych, regularly features on the Welsh language version of Gogglebocs, with her children Maisie, 21 and Finn, 23.

The show, which airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on S4C, sees the Awen family give their opinions on a wide range of television programmes.

Gogglebocs' impact on Ms Awen's local status is evident when she visits her local shop or petrol station.

Ms Awen said: "They'll say things like ‘Oh we saw you on the television last night’ or ‘I didn't know you were on it’ and then they will ask me what programmes we've been watching and what I think about the programmes and what will be featured in the next show."

Ms Awen revealed that people are 'really interested in Gogglebocs Cymru and are fascinated about how the programme is made'.

They often don't realise, she explained, that a film crew is present during filming.

A singer, choirmaster, and diversity activist, Ms Awen first developed her love for Welsh culture through participation in Gogglebocs.

The show has helped her with learning Welsh.

People now ask for her guidance on what shows to watch on S4C and other channels.

Ms Awen confessed: "I'm quite specific about what I watch and always record programmes to watch when I want and not when they're on."

Gogglebocs Cymru is produced by Cwmni Da, and Chwarel.

It is the first time Channel 4 has licensed the Gogglebox franchise to a UK-based broadcaster.