An application approved by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners yesterday (Monday, February 26) by Amber Lort-Phillips, of Potting Shed Retreats Ltd, sought permission for the change of use of The Old Potting Shed, Lawrenny.

The retrospective works were undertaken in October 2021, the application stated, adding: “All neighbours approached and involved in discussions to ensure they are happy with plans.”

The application earned the ire of local community council Martletwy, when it considered the scheme.

A statement before park planners said: “Councillors unanimously expressed disappointment at receipt of another retrospective planning application. Especially with regard to this application in light of the works having been completed.

“There was general consensus among councillors at their dissatisfaction with regard the continued blatant disregard for planning process. Councillors were mindful of the consent already given with regard to 39 additional properties in the village of Lawrenny and the traffic assessment required during the application process for this enlargement of the village.

“There were unanimous concerns regarding the need for a traffic assessment for the current application, and any additional impact to the village. It is believed this application will create a great deal more transient traffic which will make the highway much busier.

“Martletwy Community Council unanimously agreed they cannot support this application until further information has been provided, especially with regard to the impact of the additional traffic linked to this application.”

Initial concerns to the scheme had been raised by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Highways, leading to amended plans that increased the number of parking spaces.

An officer report, recommending approval, said the application “wishes to regularise the change the use of a traditionally-constructed stone barn from a workshop and office to a restaurant, office and therapy room”.

It added: “Martletwy Community council has objected to the scheme as the application is made in retrospect (which is not considered to be a material planning objection) and that further information was required in order to address traffic concerns that the members had.

“Due to the objection from the community council the application is being sent to members of the Development Management Committee under the extended delegation scheme.”

The report also said: “The application has been amended to address concerns raised by PCC Highways department regarding car parking who, after further consultation offered no objections subject to recommended conditions.”

The application was conditionally approved.