Katie Dickinson, Rhys Day, Mel Thomas, Mike Jackson, Steph Amos, John Roberts and Ryan Thomas make up the St Florence club's international Class of '24.

After several trials and development days, 18-year-old Katie kicked off the action for Wales earlier this month when she flew to Belfast to skip a rink in the ladies’ under-25 home international series.

Debut

In March, she will also make her debut for the main Welsh side when she joins teammates and established internationals Mel and Steph for the much-anticipated BIIBC senior series, being held this year at the Falcon Club in Chelmsford, Essex.

Meanwhile, Rhys recently travelled to Scotland for a Glasgow date with the men’s under 25 squad, having impressed with the mixed under-18s last year.

While next month, John, Mike and Ryan also cross the border into England as they follow the ladies to Chelmsford for the men’s international series.

John and Mike have been regular members of the Welsh squad in recent times, while Ryan, who was selected as reserve last season, steps up to take his place in the team proper for the first time this year.

'Rightly proud'





A spokesman for Heatherton Indoor Bowls Club said: "It’s a remarkable achievement for a relatively small club like Heatherton to have so many players representing their country in a single season.

"The club is rightly proud of the super seven, whose selection for Wales is richly deserved for their unstinting dedication and commitment to the sport.

"They are wished the best of luck in their various competitions as they continue to put indoor bowls in west Wales well and truly on the international map. Long may it continue!"