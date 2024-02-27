The scheme - which was launched at Ysgol Pen Rhos, Llanelli - unites Hywel Dda UHB with Public Health Wales and the Moondance Cancer Initiative to promote awareness of bowel cancer within local schools.

As part of the engagement, Colorectal Consultant, Mr Pawan Dhruva Rao, Dr Danielle Cunningham and Dr Johnsingh Sitther, alongside Peyton Jones from Bowel Screening Wales and patient Mrs Johnson visited the school and held interactive sessions to introduce primary school pupils to the topic.

They spoke about cancer and its causes as well as the role of the bowel.

Mr Dhruva Rao said: "What the children have learned will save lives.

"I couldn't be prouder of them and how they engaged with the session and the project."

The Moondance Cancer Initiative seeks to significantly improve cancer survival in Wales by promoting healthy behaviours and encouraging early screening.

"Nearly everyone survives bowel cancer if diagnosed at the earliest stage," emphasised Peyton Jones from Bowel Screening Wales.

The schools project aims to influence long-term behaviour change within younger generations by educating them about cancer, cancer treatment, and the connection to healthy behaviours.