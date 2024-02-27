The equipment for the Hywel Dda Health Board-run Tenby Cottage Hospital is being funded by the Welsh Government.

It is being welcomed as a major boost for the unit, as it will not only provide the highest-quality images but will also mean patients with reduced mobility or advanced clinical needs can be more easily accommodated.

Temporarily unavailable

A spokesperson for the Hywel Dda Health Board said: “In order to install the new equipment, X-ray services will be temporarily unavailable in Tenby Cottage Hospital until Friday, 19 April 2024.

“Over the next few weeks, imaging for GP patients will be provided on an appointment-only basis at South Pembrokeshire Hospital in Pembroke Dock between 9-5pm.

Tenby Cottage Hospital. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Patients attending the minor injuries walk-in centre can still attend Tenby Cottage Hospital but may be sent to Withybush if an X-ray is required. Alternatively, patients can choose to attend Withybush Emergency Department directly.

Improved care

John Evans, Pembrokeshire County director for Hywel Dda said: “We are delighted that Tenby Cottage Hospital will be receiving brand new and up to date X-ray equipment thanks to this investment from Welsh Government.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused over the short period of time while the equipment is being installed but look forward to providing an improved level of care for Tenby community patients into the future.”

Patients needing further help or information should contact the radiology departments at Withybush Hospital on 01437 773385 or South Pembrokeshire Hospital on 01437 774018.

The health board is reminding people not to attend busy A&E departments unless they have a critical, life-threatening emergency and asking people to choose their healthcare services very carefully, so that only people with urgent or emergency care needs are being seen in A&E.