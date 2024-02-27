These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance, resurfacing and environmental works set to be carried out during the week.

The closures are set to take place in various locations up and down the M4 including near Newport, Cardiff and Swansea and could impact on those heading to those places from Pembrokeshire.

These are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (February 26 to March 3).

M4 road closures this week (February 26 to March 3)

M4, westbound - Junction 24 to 28: The M4 will be closed westbound (including the tunnel and entry slip roads) between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 28 (Tredegar Park) will be closed from Monday (February 26) to Saturday (March 2) due to maintenance work.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am and local diversions will be in place.

M4, westbound - Junction 32 to 33: The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 32 (Coryton) and 33 (Capel Llanilltern) from Monday (February 19) until next Friday (March 8) due to resurfacing work.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am each night and local diversions will be in place.

M4, eastbound - Junction 33 to 32: The M4 will be closed eastbound from junction 33 (Capel Llanilltern) to 32 (Coryton) from Monday (February 19) to Tuesday (February 27) due to resurfacing work.

The closures will take place each night between 8pm and 6am.

🚧Resurfacing Works



📍#M4 J32 Coryton to J33 Capel Llanilltern |⌚20:00 – 06:00



📅26/02 – 04/03 - Overnight closure Westbound



📅04/03 – 07/03 - Overnight closure Eastbound



M4, eastbound - Junction 34 to 32: The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 34 (Miskin) and 32 (Coryton) from Monday (February 19) to Tuesday (February 27) due to resurfacing work.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am.

M4, eastbound - Junction 34: The exit slip road on the M4 will be closed eastbound at junction 34 (Miskin) from Sunday (February 25) to Friday (March 1) due to environmental work.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am.

M4, westbound - junction 47: The M4 at junction 47 (Penllergaer) will be closed westbound from Monday (February 19) to Wednesday (February 28) due to resurfacing work.

These closures will be in place each night from 8pm to 6am.

