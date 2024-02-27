The campaign, "Make it 20%", advocates for increasing the Draught Relief to 20 per cent from its current 9.2 per cent.

The relief, introduced last year, applies a lower rate of alcohol duty on beer served in local pubs compared to supermarkets, and the increase aims to encourage public backing for pubs.

The MP’s endorsement comes amidst intensifying pressure on the brewing and pub industry caused by rising energy costs.

Speaking about his involvement, Mr Crabb said: "Our independent Pembrokeshire breweries like Bluestone Brewing Company, Old Farm House Brewery and Harbwr Brewery, and local pubs are a key part of the community. I’m proud of the contribution they make to the local economy in Pembrokeshire.

"At a time when the brewing and pub sector is under enormous pressure it is right that the Government considers what it can do to help and increasing Draught Relief to 20 per cent would give it the boost it needs."

The campaign is supported by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), and the Independent Family Brewers of Britain (IFBB). They organised a recent Parliamentary event, enabling engagement between MPs, local brewers and industry specialists.

Andy Slee, Chief Executive of SIBA, praised the Draught Relief as a "gamechanger for the brewing and pubs sector" and voiced hope that the Chancellor will consider increasing the relief in his upcoming budget.

Tom Stainer from CAMRA added that their members would be overjoyed by Stephen Crabb’s efforts to ensure necessary support for pubs and local breweries.