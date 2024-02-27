The company currently operates across south and west Wales including areas like Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Cardiff.

Among the planned changes, which are set to be introduced by March 31, there will be a number of new bus services introduced as well as an update to ticket prices.

First Cyrmu to introduce new technology on all buses

From March 31 adults will be able to use a new Tap On, Tap Off (TOTO) service on all First Cymru buses.

All passengers have to do is tap their bank card or payment device on the readers and pay the cheapest adult fare (depending on the number of journeys they make and distance travelled).

Even if customers make multiple trips over several days within a week, the system will automatically calculate the cheapest fare providing the same payment method is used.

First Cymru’s Commercial Development Manager, Robert Sanderson, said: “We’re so pleased to be bringing Tap On, Tap Off to our buses in Cymru.

"Not only will it make it easier for customers to travel on our buses and therefore make journeys quicker, but it is also a more cost-effective way to travel.

“If you’re making a single journey, you’ll only pay for the distance you travel, and if you’re making a number of journeys - even across several days within a week - it will calculate the cheapest multi-journey fare.

"Using Tap On, Tap Off is a no brainer for regular and new customers who want simpler and hassle-free travel."

First Cymru to overhaul ticket prices

As part of the role out of the new TOTO technology, First Cymru have also revealed it will be overhauling all its bus fares for the first time in five years which is said would "make it easier for customers to know what they are paying".

From Sunday, March 31, all adult tickets whether bought in advance from the First Bus app or from the driver will be a flat rate of:

£3 for a single

£5.40 for a return

£6 for a day ticket

While a child ticket will be based on distance travelled, the maximum single and return fares will be £2 and £3.60 respectively, with a day ticket at £4.

Child prices in Pembrokeshire will be slightly cheaper as part of First Cymru’s contract with the county council.

Customers using TOTO will pay depending on the number of miles they travel, with the cheapest fare costing £1.60 and the maximum costing no more than a flat rate single (£3) and return (£5.40) ticket.

Once again, prices in Pembrokeshire will be slightly cheaper.

Multiple trips in a single day using TOTO will be capped at the new adult day ticket fare of £6.

Mr Sanderson added: “Alongside TOTO, we’ve also been able to scrap the over-complicated fares system and streamline it to provide adults with flat-rate fares so they know exactly what they’re paying regardless of where they’re travelling.

“Providing these simpler fares and introducing Tap On, Tap Off shows we’re doing all we can to encourage more people to make bus the travel of choice.”

First Cymru reveals new services coming to south Wales and Pembrokeshire

Along with the introduction of the new tap on, tap off technology, First Cymru also revealed it had won a number of contracts with councils and would be introducing a range of new services across south Wales and Pembrokeshire.

These new bus services include:

Service 64 (Bridgend to Talbot Green) - which replaces the Bridgend to Talbot Green section of the current service 63 and will continue to operate every hour

Service 322 (Haverfordwest to Glangwili) - which will link Pembrokeshire services to Carmarthen three times every weekday, enabling customers for the first time to travel between Pembrokeshire and Cardiff just using First Cymru buses

Service 381 (Haverfordwest to Tenby) - an hourly weekday service via Narberth and Saundersfoot

Service 303 (Bridgend to Llantwit Major) - an hourly weekday and every two hours on Sunday service via Ogmore-by-Sea and St Brides Major.

Service 304 (Llantwit Major to Cardiff city centre) - an hourly weekday and every two hours on Sunday service via MOD Saint Athan, Cardiff Airport, Barry and University Hospital Llandough.

Service 320 (Talbot Green to Cardiff city centre) - a service every two hours during the week via Hensol and St Fagans

Service 321 (Llantwit Major to Talbot Green) - a seven times a day weekday service via Cowbridge.

There are also set to be some minor changes to other existing First Cymru services.

First Cymru added it hopes to provide an update on services in Swansea in the coming weeks.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Head of Network for First Cymru, George Burton, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won numerous contracts with local authorities to provide services to so many communities across south and west Wales, ensuring our buses reach thousands more customers.

“With these new services and the improvements to fares and introduction of Tap On, Tap Off, we’re confident of building a much stronger network in Wales, and welcoming many more customers on board.”

The new fares will be effective from Sunday, March 31 and new routes come into effect on Monday, April 1.

New timetables will be available on the First Cymru website and customers are urged to check details before travelling ahead of the new services coming in.