It is part of GWR's Customer and Community Improvement Fund scheme.

In 2023, GWR backed 52 projects and gave out more than £900k.

Under its National Rail Contract with the Department for Transport, GWR aids several initiatives by supporting schools, colleges, community organisations, and councils.

An example of the previous year's funded projects is the Mumbles Railway Trail, where £7,450 was used to install replica station signs, posters, murals, and QR codes for smartphone access to historical data.

The programme also funded an Augmented Reality mobile device application.

GWR's growth manager, Rich Middleton, said: "The Customer and Community Improvement Fund is a fantastic opportunity for us to invest in projects that really make a difference to our customers and communities at a local level.

He emphasised that proposals must link to the railway and address social need.

Applicants should submit proposals via GWR’s online portal by March 25.