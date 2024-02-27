Great Western Railway (GWR) is inviting bids for community projects tied to Wales' railways that address social needs.
It is part of GWR's Customer and Community Improvement Fund scheme.
In 2023, GWR backed 52 projects and gave out more than £900k.
Under its National Rail Contract with the Department for Transport, GWR aids several initiatives by supporting schools, colleges, community organisations, and councils.
An example of the previous year's funded projects is the Mumbles Railway Trail, where £7,450 was used to install replica station signs, posters, murals, and QR codes for smartphone access to historical data.
The programme also funded an Augmented Reality mobile device application.
GWR's growth manager, Rich Middleton, said: "The Customer and Community Improvement Fund is a fantastic opportunity for us to invest in projects that really make a difference to our customers and communities at a local level.
He emphasised that proposals must link to the railway and address social need.
Applicants should submit proposals via GWR’s online portal by March 25.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here