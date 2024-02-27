Campaign for National Parks and the Alliance for Welsh Designated Landscapes urge candidates Jeremy Miles and Vaughan Gething to protect the landscapes.

Celebrating 75 years of National Parks, the organisations presented an action plan that includes initiatives such as outdoor learning experiences for every child.

Gareth Ludkin, senior policy officer for Campaign for National Parks, said: "The three National Parks in Wales cover 20 per cent of the country’s land surface and are home to over 80,000 people, yet it’s unclear where either First Minister candidate stands on the importance of our National Parks and Landscapes and what action they will take to give them a brighter future."

He warns that too many young people have limited access to the parks, saying: "Providing an outdoor learning experience for every child in Wales as part of the National Curriculum would help establish a deeper understanding of rural life in Wales as well as lifelong love, respect and appreciation of the natural world, and all of the benefits they bring to our health and wellbeing."

The officer invites the successful candidate to take a proactive role, including delivering on nature recovery commitments outlined in governmental reports.