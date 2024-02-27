Papaipit Linse, 42, is charged with murdering Louis Linse at an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, January 10.

The defendant, of Haverfordwest, appeared via videolink at Swansea Crown Court, and spoke only to confirm her name.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Dyfed Thomas, defending, said that Linse, who is currently in custody, was not fit to enter a plea at this stage.

However, referring to the conclusions of a psychiatric report ordered by the court at the last hearing, Mr Thomas said: “The doctor says it is highly likely Ms Linse would regain fitness to plead, and he recommends reassessment after three to four months.”

Mr Thomas said that, in the meantime, the defendant was to be transferred to a secure mental health unit.

Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, agreed that it would be “preferable” to wait for the reassessment and for the defendant to be fit to enter a plea and potentially stand trial.

Judge Paul Thomas KC listed the case to return to Swansea Crown Court on June 17.

Dyfed-Powys Police and paramedics were called to an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10, and the force later confirmed that officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a seven-year-old child.

HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Paul Bennett opened the inquest in to the death of Louis Linse on January 19. The inquest was adjourned pending the result of the police investigation.