The group will be at De Valance Pavilion on November 30, as part of their first tour in five years.

Known for injecting new life into the Welsh Male Choir tradition and for their strong vocals, the group gained fame by winning BBC One's Last Choir Standing, which led to an album deal with Universal Records and a Classical Brit Award for Best Album of the Year in 2010.

Craig from Only Men Aloud said: "After five years, we're finally back on tour and can't wait to sing to all of our friends and fans – it’s been too long!

"We've really missed touring and can't wait to get on the road and perform for you all once again. "Christmas has always been a really special time for us and we're excited to sing our Christmas songs to you, and start off your festivities."

Tickets for the show are available from March 1 on Seetickets.