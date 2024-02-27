Fishguard RNLI’s D Class Inshore Lifeboat the Edward Arthur Richardson was launched at 11.41am on Saturday, February 24 at the request of HM Coastguard.

This was the second incident in 12 hours for the volunteer crew, who also launched at 2.49am on Saturday.

READ MORE: Haverfordwest mum in court accused of murdering son, 7

In the early hours of the morning the lifeboat stood by to assist with a police incident which was safely concluded by shore-based partner agencies.

In this incident, the volunteer crew made best speed to Dinas Head where a Jack Russell dog had fallen over the edge of a cliff.

Once on scene the crew were able to recover the dog, who was alive and alert and take her to Cwm-Yr-Eglwys.

The lucky pup was then looked after by Fishguard and St Davids Coastguards who met the RNLI team on the beach.

They took her to their truck wrapped her in a blanket until her owners made their way down from Dinas head to collect her.

The very frightened but lucky dog was reunited with her relieved owners who were advised that keeping her on a lead in future, whilst on the coastpath would be advisable.

READ MORE: Pembrokeshire social worker arranged hotel room sex with girl, 13

The owners were also advised to have the casualty checked over at the local vet.

“This was a very lucky outcome for dog and owner in this instance,” said a coastguard spokesperson. “Even the best behaved dogs can have a bad day.”

A spokesperson for Fishguard RNLI added: “We would like to remind anyone walking their dog on the coast path to always keep them on a lead.

“If a dog is in trouble, please do not attempt to assist yourself, instead call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”