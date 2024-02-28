Kai Barrett, of 26, of Elm Close in Tetsworth, Oxfordshire, was driving a Ford Focus on the A477 at Llanteg on Friday, October 13.

When tested by police, he recorded having 80 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood, and 2.1µg/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in his blood.

The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – are 50µg/L and 2µg/L respectively.

Officers also discovered that he had been driving without a licence or insurance

He pleaded guilty to two charges of drug-driving and to driving without a licence or insurance at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 20.

Barrett was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was banned from driving for 17 months, and must pay £85 in court costs.