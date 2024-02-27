We rely on our mobile phones an awful lot in this day and age, which means keeping them charged is necessary.

There is nothing more irritating than a dodgy or broken cable and we've all been there.

Wrapping the lead round and round the phone for minutes on end, to finally be rewarded with a charging symbol in the top right.

My iPhone charger broke. Time to switch it with one of my siblings 😼 — Sarz (@Sanjigoat) November 8, 2020

To avoid all this hassle and bother, there are some methods you can employ that will keep your chargers lasting longer, and nullify the need for endless replacements:

1. Use a surge protector

These devices absorb common household surges before they reach your electronics - in this case your phone or charger - preventing damage and fires.

As current fluctuations occur, it attempts to make sure nothing gets damaged.

It’s the surge protector that’ll get spoilt first which saves you from buying another charger.

Surge protectors can cost anywhere between £10 to £70.

Some experts warn against being a cheapskate however and go for the cheapest one, as you might not like the outcome.

2. When charging don’t stretch the charger too much

The essence of this is to protect your charging port.

If you are charging your phone in a public place like a barber’s shop or pub, don’t let your cord stretch across the whole place.

These tips should help your iPhone or Android phone last longer (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Someone may just walk across the shop and unknowingly damage it.

Something worse could even happen like your charging port spoiling or your phone flying off your hands and smashing its screen.

3. Always unplug your charger from the head

Never grab your charger by its cord and try to unplug it that way.

It may work, and it may just seem like you aren’t doing any damage, but over time the tension will cause irreparable internal damage.

4. Always keep it dry

Always keep it away from sources of water.

Don’t charge in your kitchen, don’t charge in your bathroom, and always clean spills right away.

If you follow these four rules, you’ll be able to use your charger for quite a long time.