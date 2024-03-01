March 1 celebrations of Wales’ patron saint are all the more significant in Pembrokeshire because the county is the birthplace of St David.
And the Western Telegraph Camera Club members have captured some beautiful images to mark St David’s Day.
Whether it’s St Davids Cathedral or the national flower of Wales, the daffodil, showcased in our stunning landscape, here are some of our readers’ super shots for you to enjoy.
If you’d like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook, with a chance to have your pictures featured, click here.
