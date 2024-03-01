March 1 celebrations of Wales’ patron saint are all the more significant in Pembrokeshire because the county is the birthplace of St David.

And the Western Telegraph Camera Club members have captured some beautiful images to mark St David’s Day.

Whether it’s St Davids Cathedral or the national flower of Wales, the daffodil, showcased in our stunning landscape, here are some of our readers’ super shots for you to enjoy.

Western Telegraph: Daffodils looking over Dinas.Daffodils looking over Dinas. (Image: Laura Hemingway)

Western Telegraph: Inside St Davids Cathedral.Inside St Davids Cathedral. (Image: Aaron Clayton)

Western Telegraph: Ceibwr Beach.Ceibwr Beach. (Image: Joanna Fisher)

Western Telegraph: A fine display of the Tenby Daffodil.A fine display of the Tenby Daffodil. (Image: Andrew James)

Western Telegraph: The traditional Welsh tea-time treat, Bara Brith.The traditional Welsh tea-time treat, Bara Brith. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

Western Telegraph: Woodland daffodils.Woodland daffodils. (Image: Aaron Clayton)

Western Telegraph: Flying the flag in Welsh-themed wellies!Flying the flag in Welsh-themed wellies! (Image: Lucy Weston)

Western Telegraph: Daffodils brightening up the grass.Daffodils brightening up the grass. (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries)

Western Telegraph: The shrine of St David in the cathedral.The shrine of St David in the cathedral. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

Western Telegraph: Just daffy!Just daffy! (Image: Julia Britton)

