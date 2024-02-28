Nathan Chilton “repeatedly and forcefully” attacked his victim at The Basement in Milford Haven in the early hours of June 3.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter said the victim had been out drinking with friends on June 2, and in the early hours he and two female friends were at The Basement.

One of the friends saw Chilton – who was the father of her child – and decided to approach him about an issue with bullying.

“She returned to the group and seemed quite upset,” Ms Cutter said.

The other woman went over and began arguing with the defendant, so the victim went over to “diffuse the situation”.

Swansea Crown Court heard that a security guard at the venue heard the victim calling Chilton “a s*** father”.

Initially, Chilton didn’t react, but then punched the victim “seven or eight times” to the head and face “with all his strength”.

Ms Cutter said the victim did not remember the incident, and could only remember walking outside with a broken tooth in his hand.

The next morning he woke up in “severe pain” and went to Withybush Hospital, where he was told he’d suffered a fractured jaw. He then underwent surgery and had a metal plate installed at Morriston Hospital.

It wasn’t until June 11 that the complainant found out what had happened, as he asked a security guard at the club what had happened. He then reported the defendant’s name to the police and Chilton was arrested on July 21.

Chilton, who had no previous convictions, admitted the offence in interview.

Dan Griffiths, in mitigation, said: “Whilst the complainant hurled abuse at him, it seems at a certain point, the defendant snapped, lost his temper and attacked the complainant.

“He did react in the face of some provocation.

“It was never his intention to cause a serious facial injury.”

Mr Griffiths said that the defendant’s personal history contributed to his “disproportionate” reaction to being called a bad father.

“The defendant’s behaviour on the night in question was out of character.”

Chilton, 36, of Tegryn, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, and was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.

As part of this, he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Judge Paul Thomas KC also ordered Chilton to pay £640.80 to the victim in compensation.