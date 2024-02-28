A 15-YEAR-OLD from St Clears has appeared in court for wounding their own mum.

The child – who cannot be named due to their age – was alleged to have attacked the woman in Milford Haven on January 30.

They pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 22 to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order, and must pay costs of £85.