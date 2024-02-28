The child – who cannot be named due to their age – was alleged to have attacked the woman in Milford Haven on January 30.

They pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 22 to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order, and must pay costs of £85.