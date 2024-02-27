Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of theft from the Boots at Withybush Retail Park at around 3.20pm on February 21.

It is alleged that the men stole sun cream, hair thinning cream and skincare items worth a total of around £5,000.

Anyone who has any information about either of the men pictured should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://orlo.uk/kfN6p, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, by calling 101, or by direct messaging the force on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908

When reporting information about this alleged theft, quote the reference 24000184097.