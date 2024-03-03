They're not just looking at the sky to see if it's actually stopped raining, but to check to see what amazing colours the heavens have conjured up - and if they can pinpoint where the crock of gold is at the end of that rainbow!

Heavy rain has also changed the appearance of familiar watercourses, where expanded rivers give opportunities for interesting reflections.

The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has nearly 3,200 members who love sharing their pictures of Pembrokeshire scenes and wildlife in all their glory,

Here's a selection of this week's stunning photographs....

Magnificent Monkstone beach. (Image: Fran Harper-Green)

Fire in the sky at St Bride's Bay. (Image: Jill Jones)

More lovely colours - this time in these Manorbier pebbles. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)

Daffodils bursting through a swathe of snowdrops. (Image: Cynthia Jennings)

Tranquil tree reflections as the Cleddau creates a water meadow. (Image: Rosemary Rees)

St Davids Cathedral and a springtime carpet of daffodils. (Image: Jason Davies)