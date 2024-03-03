Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been keeping their eyes on the weather this week.
They're not just looking at the sky to see if it's actually stopped raining, but to check to see what amazing colours the heavens have conjured up - and if they can pinpoint where the crock of gold is at the end of that rainbow!
Heavy rain has also changed the appearance of familiar watercourses, where expanded rivers give opportunities for interesting reflections.
The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has nearly 3,200 members who love sharing their pictures of Pembrokeshire scenes and wildlife in all their glory,
If you'd like to have your pictures featured, head over to the Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook and sign up.
Here's a selection of this week's stunning photographs....
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here