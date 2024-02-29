Following on from the success of previous events, Plastic Free Narberth and The Queens Hall, Narberth are coming together for their first community soup of 2024, to which everyone is very welcome.

It gets underway at 1pm with delicious bowls of cawl or leek and potato soup made by Queens Hall volunteers, with locally-made Welsh cakes donated by Tan Y Castell bakery.

Choirs and crafts

There will be St David’s Day crafts available for children and the event will welcome Haverfordwest-based Choirs for Good led by Tom Dyer, as well as pupils from Narberth CP school, to sing a few numbers for the crowd.

The hall is a warm and friendly space for people to enjoy their free soup. (Image: The Queens Hall)

The Queens Hall manager, Lara Herde, said: “This is our fourth year of Big Soup community events in partnership with Plastic Free Narberth, and I am thrilled that we continue to offer a welcoming free space for local people to meet and socialise.

"Everyone is welcome at the hall, so even if you don’t fancy the litter-pick, please do come along for a hot meal and a chat."

After lunch, people collect a litter-picker and help to spruce up the town ready for spring.

Challenging litter

Vic Dennis of Plastic Free Narberth said: “It’s a really good time of year to find all the challenging plastic litter before it becomes overgrown with spring lushness."

Vic added that Plastic Free Narberth regularly picks up discarded litter for recycling or safe disposal, as otherwise “it will take years to break down, ending up in water courses and eventually the seas and oceans."

This event is completely free and family-friendly.

If you would like a spot of soup, or to join the litter-pick (or both), just go along to The Queens Hall, Narberth at 1pm on Friday March 1 - no need to book. For more info, call the hall on 01834 861212 or use the ‘contact us’ form on www.thequeenshall.org.uk